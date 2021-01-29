MANKATO — A second scooter-sharing company contacted the city of Mankato this week about placing its electric scooters on municipal sidewalks for rent by the general public.
Scooter-sharing companies have become a fixture in many larger urban areas in the past five years but are now increasingly exploring smaller cities, particularly college towns.
Bird, a company based in Santa Monica, California, was the first to propose bringing rentable scooters to a broad swath of Mankato — sending the city a lengthy proposal for 50 or more scooters. A committee made up of representatives of several municipal departments has been formed to explore the pros and cons of allowing the service.
Now, New Jersey-based White Fox Scooters is offering an alternative.
"They were calling to find out if we had interest in a program," said Mankato City Manager Susan Arntz. "We haven't given them an answer yet."
The e-scooter services by White Fox and Bird have one major difference. Bird and other early scooter-rental companies have traditionally operated a "dockless" system, meaning the machines didn't have to be parked in specified racks when riders have completed their ride. The result, according to complaints in some cities, is scooters being left haphazardly on sidewalks, making streets unsightly and causing problems for pedestrians.
White Fox is using a "docked" business model where scooters would have to be placed by riders in one of several physical docks around town. The docks, which can also serve as battery-charging stations, have been placed at hotels, parking garages and university campuses in East Coast cities where White Fox initially focused its business.
Bird's Mankato proposal attempts to address concerns about clutter by promising to have geographically narrow "nests" where riders must park the scooters, requiring riders to end their rental by sending a photo from their phones verifying the machine has been properly parked.
While White Fox hasn't sent a formal proposal to the city, it is one of two companies that responded to a request for proposals from Minnesota State University for its own e-scooter rental program that could be up and running as soon as this spring.
MSU is considering authorizing 50-200 rentable scooters that could be operated on campus and in nearby areas with large student housing complexes.
