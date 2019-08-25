MANKATO — The married couple who bought the late Victorian Queen Anne house on the edge of the Lincoln Park neighborhood have been busy. Not only are they knee-deep in renovation, they’ve also been delving into the background of their house at 811 S. Second St.
Research and documentation have been a large part of their process in seeking historic preservation certification.
“We spent lots of time at the Courthouse looking at deeds and at BECHS reading obituaries and newspaper social pages,” Kristin Fisher said.
Little information exists about the original structure that was built at the site sometime in the 1860s. It likely was a small “cracker box” house with a root cellar.
When Fisher and her husband, Christopher Crowell, open their B&B at the address next year, the first floor will feature lots of decor from the house’s glory days around the turn of the last century.
For about 16 years, the house was home to newspaper man Lewis Pierce Hunt and his wife, Lisbeth “Lizzie” (Putnam).
L.P. was a New York native who arrived in Minnesota in 1880. In 1881, he purchased interest in The Mankato Free Press and in 1887, he organized The Free Press Printing Company and started The Daily Free Press.
Hunt also served as Mankato’s postmaster. He represented Minnesota on a commission for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition (to indicate Christopher Columbus’ arrival), and he was a delegate at-large to the Republican National Convention that nominated William McKinley as a presidential candidate.
Lizzie purchased the house at 811 S. Second St. in 1886.
Fisher’s research into Lizzie revealed an independent woman who, when she was on the job, wore one of her husband’s old hats. Lizzie was the contractor and crew supervisor for four houses the Hunts built in Mankato.
In the evenings, Lizzie would change into feminine attire typically worn by women in Mankato’s silk-stocking district. An advocate for nature and the arts, she founded Mankato’s Art History Club and campaigned for the showy lady slipper’s selection as Minnesota’s state flower.
The Hunts outfitted their ornate home with a circular staircase, a stamped metal dining room ceiling, oak woodwork and stained glass.
L.P. is said to have brought the curved glass for the house’s showcase bay window from the French Pavilion at the Chicago World’s Fair in 1893.
The Hunts moved to Alaska in 1902.
George Atchison became the next occupant of 811 S. Second St. In 1911, Herringshaw’s American Blue Book of Biography listing for Atchison describes the Belfast native as a real estate man and public official.
In 1994, Realtors donated $500 toward the house’s sprucing up by volunteer painters from Union Local 414. The project was in conjunction with a home restoration fair that year in Mankato. Cecilia F. Hanson was the home’s owner at the time.
Hanson operated the Moulin Rouge Beauty Shop at the house for 60 years.
Moulin Rouge Hair Studio owner Keith Kreft named his North Broad Street business in honor of Hanson and her home beauty parlor. “Cecelia styled hair until she was well into her 90s,” Kreft said.
Crowell and Fisher plan to display Hanson’s shop sign as part of the house’s decor and they’ll use the name The Moulin Rouge House for their B&B.
In matters involving historical certifications, Crowell and Fisher call the brick structure The L.P. and Lizzie Hunt House.
The couple plan to paint over the house’s signature red color with an eggshell shade that will be close to the Hunt home’s original color. Fisher said the accent colors will be in hues commonly used during the Victorian era.
