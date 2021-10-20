MANKATO — Second Street leading to downtown Mankato, already carrying up to 10,000 cars a day and projected to get busier, is the latest road being studied for a makeover.
The Mankato-North Mankato Area Planning Organization began asking for public input Wednesday on ways to improve the corridor for drivers, pedestrians and property owners.
It didn't take long for comments to begin popping up.
"Wider boulevards would be nice so trees can be planted. A little greenery would help enhance the neighborhood," one person wrote, pinning the comment to the online map on the section of Second Street between Washington and Plum streets.
"Is it possible to add a speed bump somewhere along here?" stated another comment in the same block. "Drivers ZOOM through here at all hours, regardless of posted school-zone signs."
Between Vine Street and Madison Avenue: "Would love to see bike lanes."
At the Washington intersection: "Important crossing to access gas station and places along Riverfront."
The Second Street Corridor Study — covering a half-mile of the street between Mulberry Street and Madison Avenue — doesn't cover as much geography or face as many varied landscapes as previously studied roadways, such as Riverfront Drive, Warren Street and Highway 169.
But daily traffic volumes on different parts of the corridor were already 7,000 to 10,000 in 2018 and are expected to grow to as much as 13,000 by 2045, much of it through-traffic to downtown Mankato.
And the segment contains everything from a Lutheran church and school to single-family homes to businesses to apartment buildings. In addition, residents of the Washington Park neighborhood must cross Second when walking or biking to Riverfront Park or to shops and eating establishments along Riverfront Drive.
The purpose of the study is to identify ways to better accommodate both motorized and nonmotorized traffic along and across Second, according to the study website. During the summer, consulting firm SRF analyzed traffic and crash data, held meetings with business owners in the area and interviewed people doing business at the Clark gas station.
There have been 83 crashes along the seven-block segment in the past five years, mainly at intersections, including four involving people biking or walking, one resulting in serious injuries.
The current public-engagement effort will be added to the previous information to help guide the creation of a variety of alternatives for improving the corridor. Those alternatives will be unveiled in May or June for more public comment before final recommendations are completed in August.
People can watch a video presentation of the study, take a survey and add their comments to different parts of the corridor by visiting mankatosecondstreet.com.
Input is being accepted through Oct. 31. Feedback may also be provided to MAPO's Charles Androsky by calling 387-8389, emailing him at candrosky@mankatomn.gov or by mailing or dropping off written comments for him at the Intergovernmental Center.
