The Free Press
MANKATO — For the second video of the Amplify Black Voices project, community members discussed microaggressions and some of the forms they can take.
Laura Riness, a clinical psychologist in the Mankato area, said microaggressions are similar to backhanded compliments.
“It’s saying something but not really saying it, like ‘You’re so beautiful for a Black person,’” she said in the video.
Microaggressions are often subtle, indirect or unintentional forms of discrimination. It’s when biases against marginalized groups are expressed in a way that makes people feel uncomfortable. Microaggressions can take many forms such as saying a tall teenager who is Black must be good at basketball or assuming someone is emotional because they’re a woman.
The video on the topic is one in a four-part series aimed to promote understanding and conversation around the experiences of Black people in the greater Mankato community.
“The journey of microaggressions is that you might not have meant to insult me by asking where I am really from. But the impact is that I feel othered. I feel not American,” said Janet Jennings, assistant director of inclusive excellence for Gustavus Adolphus College.
“Their intentions were that they’re trying to get to know me, but the impact is that I don’t feel welcome.”
During the video, numerous interviewees described an instance where someone would say they like them, but not other Black people.
For Mason Bultje, who grew up in the Mankato area, it can be hard to react when these microaggressions appear. He said as a Black person it feels like you have to be the bigger person.
“That’s why we need allies to jump in to help defuse the situation,” Bultje said. “It should not just be on me to take it or find a way to articulate my standpoint well enough that this white supremist should understand.”
Participants said allies can help by educating themselves. See a movie with a predominantly Black cast. Ask questions, but don’t rely on one person to be the only teacher because that can be a lot of weight for one to carry. Do more than post on social media and stand up for others when you hear a racist comment or joke.
The Amplify Black Voices project is airing 7 p.m. every Monday through March 1. To register visit this link: t.ly/Ama3
Earlier videos are available on YouTube.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.