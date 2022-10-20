MANKATO — Mankato Area Public Schools secretarial and clerical employees will receive increased pay as part of a new 2022-24 agreement ratified by the school board on Monday.
A tentative agreement was reached between the Mankato Educational Secretaries Association, representing the district’s secretarial and clerical employees, on Sept. 20 and approved by secretarial staff on Oct. 4.
Specific pay rates will vary based on position.
The lowest starting hourly rate for a secretary/clerical position in 2022-23 will be $15/hour.
The highest hourly rate for a secretary/clerical position in 2022-23 will be $23/hour.
The salary schedule was improved in the areas of salary and longevity pay for a total schedule improvement of 6.27% for secretaries in 2022-23.
The increase is part of the district’s efforts to increase staff pay across different roles.
