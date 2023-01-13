MANKATO — Secretary of State Steve Simon shared with student and community leaders Friday what he’s most excited about: his top legislative priorities to strengthen democracy.
His priorities were announced earlier this week and are already seeing progress at the Capitol, but he elaborated on them during a visit to Minnesota State University.
Two points he highlighted in particular were pre-registration for 16- and 17-year-olds, and restoration of felon voter rights.
“Younger voters are not as active anymore. One of the reasons is because they’re not registered to vote or don’t know how to,” Simon said. “Having a pre-registration option at 16 makes that process easier.”
The idea is that, when someone turns 16, they can get pre-registered to vote and their information goes to the Secretary of State's Office. When they’re old enough to vote and participate in elections, they will be able to do so automatically.
State Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, joined Simon as a member of the Elections Committee. He chimed in about restoration of felon voters.
“People will be less likely to recommit a crime if they feel that they are integrating into our communities,” he said. “A big piece of that is to have their voice be heard.”
Frederick shared a story of a local teacher who has been teaching students about elections and encouraging them to vote for years. But he’s unable to vote himself because he’s on probation. Those on probation and parole cannot vote in the state of Minnesota.
“We see people in prison for two years but are on probation for 20 to 30 years, which means for 20 to 30 years, they cannot vote. That's not right. People should have a voice and people should be able to participate in their democracy,” he said. “These are people that are paying taxes and contributing to their communities, so they should have a voice as well.”
While a good number of the students' questions centered around voting and elections — which Simon said was natural due to his office being most known for them — the group also got on the topic of business, a lesser known part of the Secretary of State's Office.
Simon mentioned he has recently been informed by the state demographer of the 90,000 workforce shortage. Simon added that he wouldn’t be shocked if that number is much greater now.
The shortage is attributed to the older generation retiring, but also more and more people are retiring at a younger age due to the pandemic.
The state demographer said that they don’t see the numbers getting better or returning to normal anytime soon.
Andy Wilke of Greater Mankato Growth mentioned that Mankato has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, which he attributes to the ability of the city to get and retain employees.
Charles Cox from the Secretary of State's Office then asked the students how many were graduating this year. Almost all raised their hands. He then asked a follow-up question: “How many of you are staying in Mankato?”
A handful raised their hands again.
Wilke said that they have been working on figuring out how to get college graduates to stay as part of the workforce in Mankato.
Student Government President Emma Zellmer was one of the handful that raised their hands, indicating she plans to stay in the area upon graduating. She told Simon that herself and fellow student government members often work for a nonprofit postgrad.
She asked Simon how nonprofits have been doing and recovering from the effects of the pandemic, which he responded to by saying it depends on the province and sector.
“Some nonprofits have had to merge or downsize,” he said. “I think some nonprofits may feel a little discontented after the pandemic.”
Zellmer asked how herself and others could help them.
“We need nonprofits. We can't do it on our own," Simon responded. "We can't possibly have relationships in all provinces and with all demographics, so we have to rely on others. One of the ways to do that is by engaging with them, talking about partnerships, and getting more young people involved.”
