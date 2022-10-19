Plenty of sunshine. High 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 19, 2022 @ 2:12 pm
MANKATO — A section of Adams Street will be closed to traffic next week while crews install a gas main. Detours will be in place starting Monday.
The road section between Highway 22 and Haefner Drive should be reopened by the end of the week.
