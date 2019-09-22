Reinke, Leroy A. age 82. Passed away Sept. 16. Preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Hilda: brother, Eldon. Survived by his loving wife, Elisabeth (Betty); son, Dean (Cheryl Bradshaw): many loving relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11:00 am, Sat. Sept. 21, at Glory of Christ Luther…
Verona "Patchie" Wilde, age 95, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Heartland Senior Living in Truman. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11am at St. John's Lutheran Church in Willow Creek. Visitation will be held at church on Monday from 9:30am-11am. …
