MANKATO — The section of Blue Earth County Road 12 between Airport Drive and Blue Earth County Road 2 is set to reopen Wednesday to traffic now that the first phase of the project is completed.
At the same time, the second phase of the project, south of Airport Drive to County Road 26 East, will close to traffic.
Access to the airport will switch to the north using the newly completed section from County Road 2 and Airport Drive into the airport.
Through traffic on County Road 12 will continue to be detoured via County Road 26 (East), County Road 27 and County Road 2 until mid-October.
For more information on the project, contact the County Highway Department at 304-4025.
