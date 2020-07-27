Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened a section of Highway 19 early Monday morning.
Saturday and Sunday morning’s torrential rain flooded the section between Winthrop and Gaylord.
Highway 93 south of Henderson to Highway 169 remains closed due to flooding on the Rush River. Motorists may use Highway 19 to access Henderson from Highway 169.
Flooding also prompted MnDOT on Sunday to temporarily close Highway 169 ramps to Lookout Drive and Highway 22 between Mankato and St. Peter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.