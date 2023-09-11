HENDERSON — A detour is planned for a section of Highway 19 east of Henderson starting Sept. 25.
Crews will be repairing damage to the road caused by erosion during spring flooding, said a Minnesota Department of Transportation press release.
Highway 19 motorists will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the work is complete in late October. Access to Ney Nature Center from Highway 19 will remain available.
The Henderson area has frequently been affected by Minnesota River flooding. Erosion repairs are necessary before a construction project to raise a section of area highway begins next year.
