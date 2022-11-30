ST. PETER — A section of Highway 22 on the south edge of St. Peter will close to traffic mid-morning Thursday and remain closed for about a week.
The closure is necessary for Minnesota Department of Transportation crews that are resuming work to raise the road's bridge approaches.
MnDOT expects the highway to reopen sometime next week.
During the closure, motorists may use Highway 169 as an alternate route between St. Peter and Mankato. A detour for local traffic will reroute traffic to Highway 99 and Le Sueur County Road 21 (the golf course road and Shanaska Creek road).
Approaches are being raised at the overflow bridge on Highway 22, located between Highway 169 and the Minnesota River Bridge. Weather conditions and equipment issues have delayed the project, a MnDOT press release said.
St. Peter's disc golf course park will be closed to visitors until the highway reopens.
