HENDERSON — After flooding forced its closure in late July, a section of Highway 93 between Henderson and Highway 169 will reopen at 4 p.m. today.
The flooding was caused by torrential rains July 25-26 that caused the Rush River's waters to rise over its banks.
A Minnesota Department of Transportation press release said the highway just south of Henderson has flooded five times so far this year, resulting in road closures — once per month in March, April, May, June and July.
