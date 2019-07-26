MANKATO — A section of Hoffman Road in the hilltop area of Mankato will be closed for up to two days while Minnesota Department of Transportation crews work on pipe repairs.
During the project that begins Tuesday, Highway 22 motorists will not be able to turn east on Hoffman Road and Hoffman Road traffic will not be able to access Highway 22.
Bassett Drive and Hosanna Drive are recommended by Minnesota Department of Transportation as alternate routes during the project.
