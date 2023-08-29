MANKATO — A joint public safety training exercise Sept. 6 will require the temporary closure of a section of East Main Street.
The section between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street will close at 7 a.m. that Wednesday and remained closed until the training is completed later in the day.
The exercise, a collaboration between Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team, will focus on preparations for emergency responses.
