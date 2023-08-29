City of Mankato logo

MANKATO — A joint public safety training exercise Sept. 6 will require the temporary closure of a section of East Main Street.

The section between North Riverfront Drive and North Second Street will close at 7 a.m. that Wednesday and remained closed until the training is completed later in the day.

The exercise, a collaboration between Mankato Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota 55th Civil Support Team, will focus on preparations for emergency responses.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video