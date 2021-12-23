MANKATO — A section of Riverfront Drive in downtown will close for about two hours Sunday during the annual Dakota Wokiksuye Memorial Ride.
The horseback ride, which first took place in 2008, honors the 38 Dakota warriors executed in Mankato Dec. 26, 1862, as well two chiefs executed in 1864.
Locally the ride begins about 9 a.m. Sunday from Land of Memories Park, 300 Amos Owen Lane. Its route follows along Highway 169, crosses the highway's southbound lanes to the first exit onto the northbound lane of Riverfront Drive, then continues to Reconciliation Park, 100 N. Riverfront Drive.
When the riders near the park's monument site, city crews will close Riverfront Drive between Main and Plum streets.
The section will reopen after about two hours.
The riders were at Courtland on Thursday morning and had completed 302 miles of their journey, according to a member's social media posts.
While the Dakota 38 +2 Memorial Ride was canceled last year, a group of 30 Dakota horseback riders spent 12 days making the trek from Nebraska to Mankato for a Dec. 26 morning ceremony at Reconciliation Park.
