MANKATO — A segment of Warren Street will be closed for nearly two weeks starting Wednesday, forcing a detour where the street approaches Minnesota State University.
The portion of Warren between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue will be closed to traffic while crews replace a gas main. The road is expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting.
Vehicles will be detoured via Balcerzak Drive, Monks Avenue and Stadium Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.