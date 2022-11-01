Warren Street detour

Traffic on Warren Street will be detoured starting Wednesday and continuing for nearly two weeks to allow for gas-main work between Balcerzak and Maywood.

 City of Mankato

MANKATO — A segment of Warren Street will be closed for nearly two weeks starting Wednesday, forcing a detour where the street approaches Minnesota State University.

The portion of Warren between Balcerzak Drive and Maywood Avenue will be closed to traffic while crews replace a gas main. The road is expected to reopen Monday, Nov. 14, weather permitting.

Vehicles will be detoured via Balcerzak Drive, Monks Avenue and Stadium Road.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video