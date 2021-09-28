MANKATO — Road resurfacing projects will result in temporary closures Thursday and Friday for a section of Riverfront Drive and that street's intersection with Madison Avenue.
Motorists will encounter a closure on Riverfront Drive between its intersections with Vine and Lafayette streets; however, the road will be open to northbound and southbound traffic.
A detour will be in place during the closure of the intersection of Madison Avenue and North Riverfront Drive.
Both areas are expected to reopen late Friday afternoon.
The resurfacing projects are expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday.
