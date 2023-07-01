MANKATO — Campsites for this weekend at Minneopa State Park were running out when Austin Purchla and Kelsie Sonnek went online to book a spot.
“We booked this probably a month or two ago and this was one of the only spots,” Sonnek said from their campsite Saturday.
They were wise not to wait. All of Minneopa’s camping sites, including 61 drive-in sites, were booked well in advance of the weekend.
Demand for the spots is particularly high around holidays, which is why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources allows campers to book sites 120 days in advance. About 1.05 million visitors camp overnight in Minnesota state parks each year, according to DNR data.
A weekend close to the Fourth of July holiday was probably enough on its own to fill up Minneopa’s campground, but the already well-visited park has the added layer of new bison calves to attract visitors.
Purchla and Sonnek had a hike around the bison range to see the calves on their agenda for Saturday. The engaged couple from Mankato and their dog, Bailey, come out to Minneopa's campgrounds two to three times per year.
“We like the hiking and how it’s pretty secluded here but you still get the group camp feel,” Purchla said.
Claire Westberg and Chris Anderson of the Twin Cities area booked their campsite down the road from the Mankato couple about a month ago. There were only four to six spots left at the time.
This weekend was their first time camping at Minneopa. They came down to see the bison, getting a good view on a drive through the range when they first arrived.
They’ve camped at other state parks and know booking early is key. Westberg heard no-shows have been an issue at some parks.
“I’ve heard that’s what’s happening is a lot of people are booking a lot of sites and not showing up,” she said.
Reservation charges help deter it, however, she added. The DNR charges a non-refundable $7 for online reservations and $10 for phone reservations.
If reservations are full at a state park, the DNR recommends campers sign up for email notifications in case any cancellations happen. Other recommendations include camping on weekdays rather than weekends and looking for spots at some of the less busy state parks.
Kilen Woods in Jackson County, for example, is listed among the DNR’s “hidden gems” and “quietest state park getaways.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.