ST. PETER — A Minnesota Security Hospital patient who escaped in May is now facing additional charges.
Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, left the hospital May 28 and was caught May 31 after a St. Peter resident reported he was trying to pry open her garage window.
The owner of the residence later reported finding broken items inside her antique store on her property. The items, valued at $400, had been near a window. She said she had gone out of town shortly after Caldwell's arrest and did not discover the damage until after her return.
Caldwell was charged with felony counts of attempted burglary Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
Caldwell was previously charged with escaping custody, as well as burglary and theft in connection with a garage burglary he allegedly committed while on the lam May 29.
