ST. PETER — A security guard at the Minnesota Security Hospital is accused of having sex with a patient after he bought her a cellphone and lingerie.
Michael Kenneth Frey, 50, of St. Peter, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct last week in Nicollet County District Court.
A female patient told authorities she had sexual contact with Frey multiple times while they were alone in her room, the charges say. The woman said Frey also gave her lingerie and a cellphone and pressured her into using the phone to send him photographs of herself nude and wearing the lingerie.
