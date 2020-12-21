ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital is again facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill a staff member.
Michael John Paul, 34, was charged with felony threats Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
Paul gave two threatening notes to a female forensic support specialist in September, the charges say. One note allegedly contained multiple threats including, “You'll die of manual asphyxiation,” “I'll slaughter your soul,” and “Succumb to me my snow white queen.” A second note reportedly said: “Go home or die.”
It’s the sixth time Paul has been charged with assaulting or threatening someone at the hospital, to which he was committed after he stabbed a high school classmate in the Twin Cities. In June he allegedly threatened a nurse.
