ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter was recently charged with two felonies after staff accused him of threatening them.
Bradly Allen McHorse, 39, faces the felonies for violent threats in Nicollet County District Court.
A criminal complaint states McHorse received a check from another patient's family member, resulting in staff securing the check due to a program policy. When McHorse found out staff had the check, he reportedly threatened two staffers, telling one he was going to bash in her face.
The alleged threats included multiple messages left on a staff member's phone. Staff took him to seclusion, according to the complaint, at which time he reportedly tried to bite and kick them.
Police say McHorse told them he wouldn't be shocked if he made threatening comments, but he didn't recall exactly what he said.
