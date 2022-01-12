ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter is again accused of threatening staff members.
Michael John Paul, 35, was charged with felony counts of threats of violence Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court.
Paul wrote threatening letters to a nurse and a forensic support specialist, the charges say.
The letter to the support specialist allegedly included threats that he wanted to sodomize her and she would die. Threats in the letter to the female nurse allegedly included “I’ll destroy you like a voodoo rag doll” and “I am morbidly devoted to your demise.”
It’s the seventh time Paul has been charged with assaulting or threatening someone at the hospital, to which he was committed after he stabbed a high school classmate in the Twin Cities.
