The Free Press
ST. PETER — A stabbing at the Minnesota Security Hospital caused a patient to lose an eye.
Cody Alexander Mann, 36, allegedly used a pen to stab another patient in July. Mann was charged with felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor counts of assault Friday in Nicollet County District Court.
Another patient said Mann came up to him July 12 and began hitting him without provocation, according to a court complaint. Mann then allegedly used a pen to stab the other patient four times in the head, including in his eye, cheek and mouth.
Staff heard shouting and arrived to see Mann stabbing the man, the charges say. Mann reportedly continued hitting and stabbing the man until staff were able to restrain him.
Mann was laughing and told the other patient: “I hope you burn in hell.”
The other patient had blood coming from his nose and mouth, his left eye was “swollen to the size of a golf ball” and there was “tissue hanging from his mouth,” the court complaint says.
The patient was taken to a hospital and underwent a first surgery that night. Pieces of pen were removed from his sinus and check.
The patient had another surgery in September to remove his left eye, from which he could no longer see.
Mann is committed as mentally ill and dangerous and was first committed in 2013, court records show. He has prior convictions for assaults, disorderly conduct and animal cruelty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.