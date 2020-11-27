ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter is accused of assaulting a staff member.
Soua Kue, 28, was charged with felony assault Wednesday in Nicollet County District Court in connection with the April 27 incident.
Kue ran at a staff member and tried to punch him, according to a court complaint. When the staff member blocked the punch, Kue allegedly bit the man in the arm and would not let go. They fell to the ground, where Kue allegedly scratched and tried to bite him again.
The staff member had scrapes and a bleeding bite mark.
