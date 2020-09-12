ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital is accused of punching and biting an employee.
Thomas Bert Wilson, 30, was charged with felony counts of assault Thursday in Nicollet County District Court.
Wilson allegedly punched a forensic support specialist in the face, shoulders and side, then bit him on the top of the head. They fell fell to the ground and Wilson continued to hit and bite the employee, the charges say.
The employee dislocated a finger and had bruises, scratches and bite marks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.