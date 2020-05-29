ST. PETER — Authorities are looking for a man who escaped from the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter.
Michael Ray Caldwell, 28, cut off his GPS tracker and left the hospital campus around 6 p.m. Thursday, according to a St. Peter Police Department announcement.
Caldwell was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Friday at a residence west of St. Peter.
Caldwell was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark jeans and black-rimmed glasses.
Anyone who sees Caldwell is asked to call 911 or 507-931-1550.
Caldwell was committed as mentally ill and dangerous in 2013, according to court records.
He does not have much of a criminal record in Minnesota. His only felony conviction is for having drugs at the state hospital in 2018.
