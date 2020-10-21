ST. PETER — A patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital allegedly cornered and threatened a nurse and later said he regretted not hurting the nurse.
Michael John Paul, 34, was charged with felony threats of violence Monday in Nicollet County District Court.
In June a nurse reported Paul blocked her from leaving a courtyard and made multiple statements about wanting to harm her. After the nurse called for help, Paul reportedly threw a basketball at her, hitting a wall near her.
Paul later told a hospital employee he regretted not hurting the nurse when he had the chance, according to a court complaint.
It's the fifth time Paul has been charged with assaulting or threatening someone at the hospital, to which he was committed after he stabbed a high school classmate in the Twin Cities.
