MANKATO — "See something, say something" is a common message around airports these days.
The state Department of Agriculture has the same plea when it comes to stink bugs, ash wilt, Palmer amaranth or any other pest or disease that looks suspicious.
"If it looks like an invasive or just something that looks unusual, they should report it to us," said Jennifer Burington, outreach coordinator for the plant protection division at the agency. "It can be on a tree, in your yard, a weed, in your vegetable garden."
The agency's "Report a Pest" program has been around for several years and provides three easy ways for people to report something — online, email or phone. (mda.state.mn.us/reportapest; email to reportapest@state.mn.us; or call 1-888-545-6684.)
"It's good to include a clear picture if they do it online or by email, or if they're reporting by phone, leave a very detailed message," she said.
People can also capture the pest and put it in a plastic zip back and store it in their freezer if further identification is wanted by the state.
While many of the things reported aren't necessarily invasive, the information on where plant diseases or different insects infestations are showing up is important. The agency has maps of various invasives and problem pests on their website.
After a pest is identified, people may be asked if they would like their location shared on the map. The information is also shared with researchers who are studying invasives across the state. "Researchers use the information a lot."
Burington said reports from residents have led to the discovery of several new invasives in Minnesota in recent years.
She said a hot topic this time of year is reports of box elder bugs, Asian lady beetles and brown marmorated stink bugs, because they are invading homes.
"They come in when it's cold, and when it warms up a little, they think it's spring and they start moving around.
"The stink bug population is growing. They can find places to hide in the winter and they find plenty of food inside."
The stink bugs can attack over 300 plant species. In the summer they tend to congregate on tall plants and trees rather than plants lower to the ground.
(They can emit a foul odor to repel predators and attract other stink bugs, and they stink if they are squished.)
The tomato brown rugose fruit virus is a highly virulent and very aggressive virus just discovered in the state in the last few years. It attacks tomatoes and peppers.
Palmer amaranth is beginning to show up in farm fields in the state. The summer annual plant can reach heights of 6-8 feet, has a thick woody stem that is hard to cut, spreads hundreds of thousands of seeds and can decimate corn and soybean yields. The plant must be destroyed above and below ground, preferably before it spreads seeds.
Buckthorn, boxwood blight, oak wilt and purple loosestrife are also frequently reported to the state.
Another common pest report in recent years has been the emerald ash borer. "This is a good time of year to notice it because there will be woodpecker damage on the tree and the blonding on the bark."
