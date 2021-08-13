ST. PETER — Area colleges and universities are encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of their fall semesters, but requirements aren’t yet as common.
Gustavus Adolphus College in May became one of the first higher-education institutions in the state to require student vaccinations for the 2021-2022 school year — staff don't have a requirement. Statewide, at least a dozen colleges and universities instituted requirements in some form as of Friday.
Minnesota State University and South Central College aren’t currently requiring student vaccinations, but staff are required to get vaccinated per a mandate for state employees. Bethany Lutheran College and Martin Luther College, meanwhile, announced they aren’t requiring vaccines for students or staff.
Gustavus’ early decision to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students was both about safety and about trying to give students a sense of normalcy, said Director of Health Service Heather Dale.
“Our goal was to create an environment where not only could we do our best to ensure the safety of our staff, students and community members, but also to try to have as normal of an experience as possible,” she said. “The more people we have vaccinated, the faster we’ll be able to return to quote unquote ‘normal.’”
The college’s electronic health record interfaces with the state’s immunization information center to verify vaccine statuses for in-state enrollees. Students from out of state upload a copy of their vaccine cards for staff to verify.
Like institutions across the state, Gustavus already required other vaccines for students. Vaccine requirements for tetanus and measles, mumps and rubella, for example, are standard.
The same process used for those vaccines will be used for COVID-19, Dale said. It includes exemptions in limited cases for reasons ranging from medical to conscientious objections.
“Less than 2% of the student body has submitted exemption forms,” Dale said. “So we’re feeling real good about our compliance rate.”
Announcing the requirement in May gave students months of lead time to get vaccinated before classes start on Sept. 7 followed by the requirement deadline on Sept. 20. Since the announcement, Gustavus has had a busy summer hosting 711 families for campus visits.
Prospective students or their families occasionally ask about the requirement, said Rich Aune, associate vice president and dean of admission. Moreso, though, there’s a desire for normalcy and not having to do fully virtual learning.
The high vaccination rates on campus have Gustavus expecting 90% of classes to have in-person learning.
As they approach the start of the semester, Gustavus, MSU, SCC and Bethany all have vaccination clinics planned for students or staff.
MSU and SCC are part of the Minnesota State system of public universities and colleges. No Minnesota State institutions are currently requiring vaccines, and leaders at MSU and SCC confirmed system officials would make the call on any changes.
“As of yet it would have to be the system,” said Brian Martensen, MSU’s interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “The system will make the overall policy.”
The University of Minnesota system’s student requirement will kick in once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to the vaccines, expected in the coming weeks. The vaccines were previously approved for emergency use after going through safety studies.
Bethany President Gene Pfeifer posted a campus update this week going over the college’s vaccine policy. He described how the college encourages the vaccine, with a voluntary opportunity coming up at a vaccine clinic scheduled on campus on Aug. 24, but won’t require it.
“Our stand has been that the decision about whether or not to receive a vaccination is a matter of personal conscience, and that no one on either side of the issue should be criticized,” Pfeifer stated. “That remains our position on the issue today.”
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will be expected to isolate, with Bethany offering quarantine space for those living on campus. The other area higher-education institutions also have plans in place for isolating and quarantining students who test positive.
New Ulm’s Martin Luther College made a similar decision in not requiring student vaccinations. In a campus update this week, President Rich Gurgel cited the high vaccination rate among the 65-and-older population in Brown County among the rationales for needing “very few” COVID-19 protocols in place compared to the last academic year.
“The good that will be gained by you, our students, as you enjoy as normal of life on campus as possible, far, far outweighs any current risks to our campus family,” he stated in a campus update this week. “We say that knowing that we all rest, in the last analysis, in the nail-marked hands of our Savior. We are far more than numbers and statistics to him.”
Whether requiring vaccinations or not, all the area colleges and universities expressed excitement at welcoming students back for more normal academic years. The strategies they’ll deploy to reach and sustain normalcy widely vary.
Dean said vaccinations and other mitigation strategies give Gustavus hope even as COVID-19’s delta variant throws another curveball their way. On top of the vaccine requirement, the college is strongly considering reinstating a mask requirement in the coming days.
“I do believe the vaccine requirement is going to help decrease the spread of the infection and it will absolutely decrease the severity of infections for people on our campus and our community,” she said. “We’re feeling really great about that.”
