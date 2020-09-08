A Waseca police officer who was shot in the line of duty had a setback in his recovery but says he is “working hard to get home.”
This week marks eight months since Arik Matson was shot in the head by a wanted man. He continues to recover at a specialized rehabilitation facility in Nebraska after a trip to a hospital last month, his wife, Megan Matson, wrote on his CaringBridge page on Sunday.
Arik had two grand mal seizures Aug. 9. Medication, which Arik likely will continue taking for the rest of his life, has prevented any additional seizures.
Arik only spent one day in the hospital but then had to spend 14 days on a quarantine before he could resume physical therapy.
“Arik had a bit of a set back and lost out on some therapy time,” Megan wrote. “With a TBI (traumatic brain injury) comes side effects and seizures are a main one. Thankfully these two are the only ones Arik has had and fingers crossed the only ones he will have.”
Arik is back to doing an hour of physical therapy daily and is walking up to 1,500 feet a day.
“I'm working hard to get home,” he said in the CaringBridge post. “It's been a lot of work. I miss my girls.”
🎉How about a BIG birthday shout out to this guy?!!!! He received the gift of a special visit from his wife to celebrate another year here! Show this guy some birthday love 🎂🎈🥰Posted by Matson Strong on Thursday, August 27, 2020
Arik is not able to see his family in person because of COVID-19 visitor restrictions. He did get to see his wife for the first time last month to celebrate his 33rd birthday.
"I was able to go down there and surprise him and spend a few days," Megan wrote.
The sentencing of the man who shot Arik has been postponed until Nov. 6. Tyler Robert Janovsky, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.