MANKATO — A semi truck that appears to have come off Highway 169 north and went down on or near the exit ramp crashed on Riverfront Drive.
Scanner traffic indicated the semi driver was not seriously injured and no other vehicles were involved in the 6 a.m. crash.
Riverfront in front of YMCA was closed early Friday morning as crews worked to remove the semi and clean up debris, including tree branches and a portion of chain-link fence alongside the exit ramp. The street was later reopened.
This story will be updated.
