NORTH MANKATO — A semi driver who did not stop after striking a pedestrian in North Mankato in 2017 was sentenced to 60 days in jail or home confinement.
Brad Wayne Twait, 51, of Northrop, ran a red light and struck a runner crossing Highway 169 at Webster Avenue in September 2017, according to court documents. The runner had minor injuries.
The semi driver kept going and later said he thought he had hit an animal.
Twait pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation in February. A felony count of the same charge was dismissed.
Twait was sentenced Tuesday in Nicollet County District Court to 60 days in either jail or home confinement, to be decided at a later date. Due to the pandemic, he won't serve the time until early next year.
Twait also was ordered to spend one year on probation.
