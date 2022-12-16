MADELIA — A driver of a Freightliner semi-tractor/trailer was transported to Madelia Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they left the roadway and jackknifed while driving westbound on Highway 60.
Driver Robert Wallace, 62, was traveling near County Road 110 in Watonwan County around 5:00 p.m. Friday when the incident happened, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Wallace was the only driver involved.
Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the incident.
