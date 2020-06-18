MANKATO — Prospective candidates for the Mankato School Board are invited to participate in an online information session.
Four board seats are up for election in November.
The Minnesota School Boards Association will give a presentation at 6 p.m. June 29 on running for the board and what are board members' responsibilities. Registration is required. Call 507-387-1868.
Candidate filing will be open from July 28 through Aug. 11.
