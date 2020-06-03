NEW ULM — Two Diocese of New Ulm seminarians will be ordained to priesthood Saturday at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm.
Deacon John Hayes, 26, is son of Thomas and Patricia Hayes, of Lafayette. Deacon Shawn Polman, 26, is son of Ronald and Jean Polman, of Cottonwood.
Due to social distancing precautions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is not open to the public; however, the liturgy will be livestreamed beginning at 10 a.m. on www.youtube.com/channel/UCcxqZbZLGkvPklWnUtJO_Rg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.