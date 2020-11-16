MANKATO — A driver in a semitruck crashed into River Hills Hotel after veering off of Highway 14 down a ridge Monday.
The condition of the driver wasn't yet known. Emergency personnel were on scene responding to the crash, which occurred at about 4:30 p.m.
The semitruck driver reportedly veered off either the highway or an entrance ramp onto the highway before crossing Raintree Road. The semitruck eventually stopped after ramming into pillars outside the hotel's entrance.
This story will be updated.
