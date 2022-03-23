MANKATO — Sen. Nick Frentz is introducing a bill seeking $20 million in bonding money for a $40 million project to replace the old and ailing Blakeslee football stadium at Minnesota State University.
“We’ve been hearing about this for years. There is tremendous community support and (MSU) President Inch and others have done tremendous work raising funds for it,” Frentz said Wednesday night.
The bonding request faces a tough road this session. It is not included in the bonding request made by Gov. Tim Walz, although he is supporting the project. And it is not high on the list of bonding requests put in by the state university system.
“I do not know if it will make it into the bonding bill this year, but it will take this to the next level and generate more community and regional support,” said Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
He said a new facility would host MSU Maverick football as well as soccer and other outdoor community events.
For years, replacing the badly deteriorating Blakeslee Stadium, built in 1962, was near the top of the to-do list of former Minnesota State University President Richard Davenport, who retired last year. Davenport said the pandemic upended his plans to nail down all the funding sources to build a new stadium before he retired and said it would be his successor’s project to complete. Edward Inch replaced him as MSU’s president.
The new venue would have 6,500 seats that could expand to up to 8,000 seats for concerts and other events.
“This project to build a regional sports facility will be a game-changer for the university, communities across the region, and the entire southern Minnesota economy,” Frentz said in a statement.
“Blakeslee Stadium is rich with history,” Walz said in a statement. “By building a new stadium, we begin a new chapter at Minnesota State Mankato.”
“We know we’ve needed to replace Blakeslee Stadium for many years, but we have a bigger vision for what a replacement facility could offer our region,” Inch said in a statement. “We anticipate building a facility that not only will serve multiple sports throughout our communities but one that will also serve as a venue for concerts and a myriad of other special events we hope to bring to Greater Mankato.”
He said the fundraising effort would be the biggest in MSU history.
Greater Mankato Growth President and CEO Jessica Beyer also endorsed the idea.
