It took about 10 minutes for thieves to steal catalytic converters off of his business’ delivery vehicles, said Wally Boyer, owner of Jake’s Stadium Pizza.
It happened right in front of his restaurant locations in Mankato and St. Peter. The thieves pulled up to the Toyota Priuses used for deliveries, slid hydraulic jacks underneath, cut the parts out, and made off with the parts.
Just like that, Boyer felt the hit to his delivery fleet.
“The thought that somebody had done this to us, it’s just not something you like to go through,” he said.
On top of the costly price to replace the stolen parts, Boyer said, the business was hurt by paying federal mileage rates to employees for them to use their own vehicles for deliveries.
The Mankato business owner shared the story Saturday with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who visited with him and Mankato city leaders to highlight federal legislation aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter thefts nationwide. Boyer shows how the thefts aren’t victimless crimes, Klobuchar said.
“Having two catalytic converters stolen from his delivery vehicles did a number on his family’s small business,” she said at the Mankato Public Safety Center. “Replacing a catalytic converter can cost a driver anywhere from $900 to $3,500 depending on the kind of car.”
Klobuchar introduced the PART Act with Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon and Republican senators Mike Braun of Indiana and JD Vance of Ohio. The law would require automobile manufacturers to stamp every catalytic converter in a new vehicle with an identification number, making it easier to track recovered parts after a theft.
Stealing the part would also be a federal offense under the law, Klobuchar said, helping federal and state law enforcement deter the crimes.
“I’m committed to pushing the PART Act through,” she said. “I have a pretty good track record of passing bipartisan bills, and we need to crack down on these thefts that hurt businesses and consumers alike.”
The senator praised Mankato’s recent adoption of a state pilot program in which local motorists can register their vehicle with the city, go to a participating auto shop and have an ID number etched on to their catalytic converters for free.
About two to three dozen motorists used the program since it started last month, said Director of Public Safety Amy Vokal. She noted Mankato had about 41 catalytic converter thefts over the past year.
“The cost to these victims exceeds $68,000,” she said. “At the pace we are at already this year, we’ll double the number of thefts over the next year.”
She described the pilot program as a good first step, but the legislation is a necessary next one.
“We need legislation that standardizes the approach to detecting and deterring catalytic converter thefts across the nation,” she said.
She said the proposed legislation would require purchasers of catalytic converters to keep records of who sells the parts. Legislation proposed at the state level this session would put in place similar requirements.
In the meantime, Mayor Najwa Massad encouraged more motorists in Mankato to start the process of IDing their catalytic converters by picking up a packet at the Public Safety Center.
