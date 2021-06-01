MANKATO — With Mankato schools readying for another summer of free meal distribution, Sen. Tina Smith toured Prairie Winds Middle School on Tuesday to see how federal COVID-19 relief funding will help the effort.
Congress initially approved funding for free school meals through summer 2020 after the pandemic’s onset. Further relief packages extended school meal funding through the 2020-2021 school year, then again until June 2022.
The funding will contribute to Mankato Area Public Schools’ 10 pick-up sites for meals over the summer, along with mobile units to deliver meals, plus breakfasts and lunches for students in summer school.
After touring Prairie Winds’ meal services and talking to students Tuesday, Smith said it was great to hear how the federal dollars have been put to use in Mankato.
“A lot of families have really had a lot of struggles over this last year,” she said. “That’s so clear, so I’m really excited to see what the Mankato school district is doing to help families.”
Smith’s visit also highlighted the school district’s summer and social/emotional programming for students.
“It’s great to hear what they’re doing to help create summer programs not only for nutrition but also for helping students that have experienced some really significant social/emotional challenges over the last year too,” she said. “I’m hearing that there’s a huge demand for summer programming, which makes a lot of sense when you think about what families have been through.”
She noted many families in Minnesota rely on school meals for their nutritional needs. Addressing food insecurity among students became even more pressing during the pandemic, as more families experienced economic hardships.
When students switched to distance learning due to COVID-19, the Mankato school district adjusted to keep providing free meals to students in summer 2020. In all, the district distributed about 500,000 meals last summer, said Darcy Stueber, director of food services for Mankato Area Public Schools.
The district’s 10 pick-up sites this summer will distribute “heat and eat” meals, including a lunch for that day plus a breakfast for the following morning. Mobile units will then be used to deliver meals to families in outlying areas, a partnership between the district and the BackPack Food Program.
“They’ll be taking a few sites and we’ll be taking a few to bring meals out into areas of the community where they can’t go to a school to get meals because it’s too far away,” Stueber said.
If last summer was any indication, Superintendent Paul Peterson said school meal numbers will again be significant this summer.
“The growth in people who’ve participated in our food service program has been through the roof,” he said. “ … We do believe that level of assistance coming from the government is going to help support our kids and families.”
Meal pick-up sites will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays between about June 10 and Aug. 20 — dates could slightly differ by location. Pick-up locations include:
- Eagle Lake Elementary (Door 2)
- Hoover Elementary (Door 12)
- Jefferson Elementary (Door 1)
- Kennedy Elementary (Door 14)
- Rosa Parks Elementary (Door 3)
- Monroe Elementary, June 21-Aug. 6 (Door 3)
- Dakota Meadows Middle School, July 6-Aug. 6 only (Door 7)
- Prairie Winds Middle School, July 6-Aug. 6 only (Door 8)
- East High School, beginning June 7 (Door 20)
- West High School, beginning June 7 (Door 17)
