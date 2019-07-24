MANKATO — U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minnesota, is sending staff to Mankato to hear more about the area's housing concerns next week.
Staff will host a housing forum at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside the Intergovernmental Center as part of a statewide listening tour to gather more information on potential housing issues Congress can address.
Smith, a member of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, acknowledged in a statement virtually every Minnesota community has a housing crisis. The forum is open to the public.
