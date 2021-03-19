Minnesota Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York are now on record opposing a federal proposal to drop Mankato and 143 other small cities from the list of official metropolitan areas.
A Friday letter to the federal Office of Management and Budget — signed by 22 Democratic senators — calls on the agency to reconsider a proposal to reclassify the 144 small cities as micropolitan areas, which could impact federal funding, Medicare reimbursements and economic development opportunities in those places.
The letter follows a similar one sent last week by two other Democratic senators and four Republicans.
Friday's letter noted the financial impact on the affected metropolitan areas, which have more than 50,000 people in their core urban area but fewer than 100,000, which would be the new threshold under the change being considered by the OMB. But the letter also suggested the nation's population is in flux because of the pandemic — and that more time be taken to study the ramifications of redefining official metropolitan areas.
"Given the anticipated negative impact of this proposed change and the inability to accurately track where Americans will choose to permanently settle following the coronavirus pandemic, we respectfully request that you reconsider ... and instead establish a comprehensive process to engage with relevant stakeholders to fully evaluate the impact of such a change on the distribution of federal resources and services to arrive at any future proposed change," the senators wrote.
In Mankato's case, the designation brings about $400,000 in federal grants used to support homeless shelters, affordable housing and other programs for the poor. Being one of the 392 metropolitan areas in the nation also puts Mankato on the radar of chain stores, restaurants and other businesses searching for a market for expansion.
City, county and business leaders in the Mankato area have been working to rally opposition to the OMB change, including scheduling a meeting earlier this week with Minnesota's U.S. senators and others in the state's congressional delegation.
The Mankato-North Mankato metropolitan statistical area includes all of Blue Earth and Nicollet counties, which have a population of more than 100,000. But to be a metropolitan area, the core cities — Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake, Skyline and adjoining townships — must top 50,000.
Mankato-North Mankato hit that mark in 2008, but OMB’s new standard would require 100,000 people in the metropolitan area’s core cities. The local metro area has just 59,793 in the urbanized area, according to the most recent population estimates.
