MANKATO — At least four senior care facilities in south-central Minnesota have had COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
With older Minnesotans at greater risk for the illness, the Minnesota Department of Health began listing congregate-care facilities with confirmed cases in late March.
The list includes Oak Terrace Assisted Living in Nicollet County, St. John Lutheran Home in Brown County, Friendship Court in Faribault County and Temperance Lake Ridge in Martin County.
Nursing homes across the state have been limiting visitors for weeks, while administrators at the facilities in Nicollet and Brown counties say they’re monitoring residents and staff to limit further spread.
Oak Terrace Assisted Living in North Mankato and the St. John Lutheran Home skilled nursing facility in Springfield both had a resident die of COVID-19. The residents were the first known fatalities related to the illness in Nicollet and Brown counties.
A second Oak Terrace resident tested positive for the illness and is being quarantined in a dedicated wing, said Administrator Drew Hood.
“It’s a very difficult time,” he said. “We’re doing the best we can to care for our residents and keep families updated.”
No Oak Terrace staff members have tested positive so far. Some have had to go into precautionary quarantines due to possible exposure to known cases.
The response at Oak Terrace, which has about 85 residents, is based on a game plan set out before cases were identified, Hood said. The plan uses state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and includes two temperature checks for residents every day.
“MDH and CDC said it’s not a matter of if, it’s when, so we’re just executing our game plan,” he said. “Any time we see a new symptom, we’re getting them tested and we’ll use our full personal protective equipment to care for those individuals and limit the number of staff.”
He and St. John Lutheran Home's Administrator Tom Goeritz said they fear it’s only a matter of time before other facilities get cases.
“The bottom line is I’d be surprised if every facility in the county doesn’t have this,” Goeritz said. “Unfortunately we’re the first one.”
Along with the resident who died, St. John Lutheran Home had a staff person test positive about a week and a half ago. The facility, which has about 57 residents, responded by informing family members and staff, quarantining the staff member and resident, and publishing informational articles in the local paper.
Like Hood, Goeritz said he wanted to take an open and upfront approach to the cases so the public understands what facilities are dealing with. Of the 57 COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota as of Friday, 36 happened in congregate-care settings.
Facility leaders are in regular contact with the health department once cases are identified. After releasing the names of congregate-care settings with confirmed COVID-19 cases — only facilities with 10 or more beds — state health officials stressed the public shouldn't assume facilities with cases did anything wrong.
“What’s happening in congregate care is an extension of what’s happening in the community,” said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during a Friday media briefing.
Goeritz has worked in his field for about 40 years. He remembers great concern over dangerous flu strains in the past, but nothing approaching the current challenge.
“Having this where it’s the first time through is probably the biggest challenge because it’s new for basically everybody,” he said.
He and Hood said they've been encouraged by their communities' support during the pandemic. They also commended staff, from nurses to housekeeping to maintenance, for working through a difficult situation.
“They’re doing their best," Hood said. "Any support the community can continue to give us and the people providing care is much appreciated."
