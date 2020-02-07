NORTH MANKATO — Monarch Meadows Senior Living Community in North Mankato earned an award for quality care this week.
The LeadingAge Minnesota organization honored the facility for performance excellence in aging services at a Wednesday event in St. Paul. Monarch Meadows received the award after identifying areas of improvement and addressing them.
Monarch Meadows was one of six Vista Prairie senior living communities in the state to receive the honor.
“This award is a reflection of our dedicated staff, and we thank Leading Age for the recognition,” said Vista Prairie CEO Kim Webster in a release.
