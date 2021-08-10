MANKATO — More than 500 participants from Minnesota and across the country will be in Mankato this week to take part in the Senior Games, which run Thursday through Sunday.
“This is just a fun event that allows people to compete and get to know other people who are interested in the same sport,” said Joy Leafblad, sports and special events director for Visit Mankato.
Participants will be competing to qualify for the national Senior Games, which are to be in Florida next spring.
“The top four participants in each age group for each sport qualify for nationals,” Leafblad said. Age groups start at 50 and go every four years.
There are 22 sports with 55 different events scheduled. For schedules and information: mnseniorgames.com.
“We’re at 11 different locations throughout Mankato, between the school district, MSU, outdoor venues, the archery range, the WOW Zone, at North Links (Golf Course) and at Rapidan for cycling events,” Leafbald said.
While most participants are from Minnesota, many are traveling from other states. “Their Senior Games were canceled (due to the pandemic) because they were scheduled in the spring.”
While registration to participate is closed, people are invited to come and watch any of the events.
Leafblad said they are still looking for volunteers to help out, with volunteer information on the website.
The most popular sports are pickleball, with 130 participants, and track and field with 120 participants.
The swim meet will have 40 participants while the various cycling events will draw about 70.
The Senior Games switch between Mankato an St. Cloud every two years. Mankato will host them this year and next.
Local officials say the games bring an economic impact of several hundreds of thousands of dollars to Mankato.
The Mankato Sports Commission and Visit Mankato initially sought out sponsoring the games to help fill the void left when Vikings training camp left Mankato.
The Senior Games were previously in multiple cities but an agreement was reached to have St. Cloud and Mankato host the event moving forward.
