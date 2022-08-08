MANKATO — A sporting event for men and woman age 50 and older returns to Mankato this week.
The Minnesota Senior Games kicks off Thursday. More than 22 competitions are slated at various locations in Mankato and North Mankato through Sunday.
Participants register to compete with others within their age group: 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80-89, 90-94, 95-99 or 99 and older. Athletes will compete in traditional sporting contests such as track and field and cycling as well as pickleball and table tennis.
Maps and directions to event locations will be available to participants when they pick up their information materials from Minnesota State University's Johnson Alumni Room, 1651 Warren St. Packets will be distributed 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 7-9 a.m. Sunday.
Medals will be presented to first, second and third place finishers in each age category at the event venue. A Round Robin tournament format will be used for some of the competitions.
The event is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield. Visit Mankato is the host for 2022 competitions and related events.
Social activities planned in conjunction with Senior Games include a baseball game Thursday evening at ISG Field in Mankato.
For more information, including maps and a schedule of events, go to:
Minnesota Senior Games is a non-profit organization dedicated to motivating adults toward healthy lifestyles.
Qualifying at state level is a requirement for athletes who want to compete at National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh.
