NORTH MANKATO — A former employee is suing a North Mankato senior care facility for discrimination, claiming she was fired for needing to work from home during the pandemic.
Julianne Strong, 50, of St. Peter, says she has a heart condition and successfully did her job from home before she was terminated from Vista Prairie at Monarch Meadows.
She filed a lawsuit last week against the facility and its owner, Vista Prairie Communities. The lawsuit claims discrimination because of her health issue and her age, failure to provide a disability accommodation, and retaliation.
A spokesman for Vista Prairie Communities denied the claims.
Strong worked as the community support manager at Monarch Meadows from April 2019 until April 2020, according to lawsuit filing documents.
She reportedly has a heart condition that put her at greater risk if she caught COVID-19. She says she worked from home for two weeks as the pandemic struck and did not receive any negative feedback on her performance.
Strong then was asked to return to work in person. When she provided doctor’s notes, she was placed on paid sick leave. After two weeks, she received notice her position had been eliminated.
“Vista Prairie did not attempt to accommodate Strong or find an accommodation through an interactive process. It simply terminated her position,” the lawsuit states.
The day after she was let go, the company reportedly advertised a new position opening. The position was retitled sales and community marketing manager. “But the job requirements remained the same,” the lawsuit claims. A person who is decades younger than Strong reportedly was hired for the new position.
A statement provided to The Free Press from Jeff Smith, Vista Prairie Communities vice president of external relations, confirms Strong was let go but refutes any wrongdoing:
“Vista Prairie denies the allegations made in the lawsuit and will demonstrate that the organization followed all applicable laws and regulations in the position restructuring that led to her departure. While we value Ms. Strong’s contributions in her initial position, the pandemic significantly changed the needs of the community.”
