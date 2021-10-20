Esther Farm figured she was too old to start composting when an initial request was made of her.
“It wasn’t too big a task, I just thought, ‘Well, I don’t need to do it,’” the 91-year-old woman said. “And then the more I thought about it, I thought, ‘Yes you do.’
“I know it’s good for the environment and for future generations,” added Farm, who has five children, 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren. “We have to do things to save the environment for them.”
Farm is one of dozens of norm-breaking seniors at Willow Brook Cooperative, a senior living facility just off South Victory and Balcerzak drives, who partake in an atypical system to compost food waste. Five days’ worth of food scraps, paper towels and tissues nearly fill up the gallon plastic bin Farm now keeps beneath her sink.
The relatively new system isn’t convenient, fellow Willow Brook resident Bruno Gad says. Yet he empties a community bin daily and reckons that in a given week, he and his 64 peers compost roughly 150 pounds of organic waste.
With the recycling of paper, metal, glass and plastic, residents need only to take their materials to “refuse rooms” located on each of the building’s three floors. Gad said bins for paper and commingled recyclables are usually three-quarters to completely full each week when they’re emptied.
To rid their living spaces of food waste, however, seniors have to go down to the basement parking garage.
Gad, who is “pushing 82 years” old and walks with a limp following a broken hip in January, said he drives tenants’ collective organic waste to city containers just across Victory Drive or in Sibley Park every day.
Heading down to the garage in an elevator, Gad said he particularly credits several women over 90 who take the time to do the trip. The co-op board member views his voluntary role as one of a messenger, determined to continue the wishes of an old friend who died about four years ago.
“We made a commitment, Phil Bachman and I, that we would not let anything in that tote downstairs any longer than one day so it does not create an odor,” Gad said. “Whenever I drive by it and I see the cover closed, that tells me that someone dropped off something.”
Gad is a deep-voiced straight-talker from Chicago, who early in his life was blacklisted for aiding a 300-worker strike, he said.
Though the composting system was initiated by individuals, its collective upkeep has depended on negotiations and occasional urging.
“I can be a real pain in the ass, and I remind the people here that this is what we need to continue doing,” Gad said. “The level of participation has increased. How do I see it? By the amount that I pick up on a daily basis.”
He said the program became a source of guilt for residents who didn’t participate while their peers piled in organic waste, which is reused for its nutrients while garbage merely goes to the landfill.
“Do I call it intimidation? Maybe subtle intimidation,” Gad joked.
Management at the co-op initially opposed the idea for a group compost bin because of the potential odors, Gad said. But Liz Miller, who has managed the building for six years, said the skepticism faded when Gad made clear he would take out the waste daily.
The unique effort is born of several factors that could make it difficult to replicate for other group-living facilities.
People must be older than 55 to live at Willow Brook, Miller said, and many of the residents are retirees with plenty of time on their hands. Each of the 52 unit owners holds a share of the building, which is an appreciating investment unlike a rental property.
While living at Willow Brook, Bachman arranged for local organization Mankato Zero Waste to provide educational opportunities and make composting more accessible to seniors.
And the Mankato Public Works Center’s compost dumpster is directly across the street. It is one of just two in the city, with another located at the North Mankato Recycling Center.
There’s also Gad, whose life as a union worker ingrained in him the notion, “Hey, if we’re gonna do it, let’s do the damn thing right. It takes a little extra time, but at least it’ll get done right.”
He thinks governments ought to strengthen their efforts to encourage and facilitate composting, but he worries an administrative approach could be overly complicated.
“How do you go about getting past the bureaucracy of doing something that — my concept is, ‘Keep it simple, stupid.’”
Parker Skophammer, director of administrative services for the city, said properties classified in city code as single-dwelling units pay a mandatory fee to partake in an organic waste collection service. The resulting $2 million refuse fund pays for collection and the processing of two city composting dumpsters.
While residents of multiple-dwelling buildings like Willow Brook can take their waste to city bins free of charge, there is no collection service that mimics systems for gathering trash and recyclables. Apartment complexes in Mankato must provide recycling bins but not compost containers, Skophammer said.
He said a few local groups, such as Mankato Zero Waste, have vouched for an expansion of the city’s composting services. But overall demand doesn’t justify the deficit spending he says would result from overdrawing out of the refuse fund.
“It’s important to us because that is an environmental initiative … for the City Council’s Strategic Plan. But there’s also a cost associated with it, and that cost is substantial.”
In its plan through 2023, the city lists as a stewardship challenge the pursuit of “programs to divert more tonnage to sustainable practices, such as recycling and composting, to reduce volume of solid waste being landfilled.”
Jane Dow, co-chair of Mankato Zero Waste, said when she has approached people who live in rental units about beginning a program similar to Willow Brook’s, their property owner’s perceived apathy has been a barrier.
But tenants still have freedom to organize a system among each other, or to compost independently, Dow noted. Her group’s goal is to educate residents about which materials cannot be composted because contaminants render organic waste undesirable for reuse.
When asked why many younger, mobile people don’t compost, Willow Brook resident Farm said they must reckon they’re too busy.
“They probably think I don’t have time to monkey with that, I’m too busy,” she said. Sadie Steinberg, who has lived at the co-op for 11 years, chimed in that working people are “in a hurry.”
Residents there engage in the program because they want to do what little they can to save the environment, they said. They see vividly the issues created by unscrupulous waste-management practices common during their lifetimes and are eager to see change as they grow old.
Bruno Gad says, “Let’s put it this way: It’s the right thing to do. … If these people can do it, everyone should do it.”
