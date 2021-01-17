There’s been a significant drop in college aid applications filed by Mankato area graduating students this year, which likely signals a decline in students enrolling in college this fall.
Free Application For Federal Student Aid or FAFSA forms were down by 27% in the Mankato Area Public Schools as of Jan. 8 compared to this time last year, according to the National College Attainment Network. The network tracks submitted FAFSA applications, which are needed to receive student aid from the state and federal government.
The decline is not unique to the area. Statewide FAFSA applications were down by 9% this year. The greatest decline in Minnesota has been at high schools with high minority populations, which had a 20% decrease in applications compared to last year.
Local school counselors say the drop is significant and could be due to students delaying college until classes are in-person again. They also say students may be having a difficult time getting applications done early this year because of challenges brought on by online learning and the strain of the pandemic.
In Minnesota the deadline for FAFSA applications is 30 days after a term has started. The federal deadline is June 30, so students still have time to get their material in.
Stephanie Ottmar’s son has not filled out his FAFSA application yet because he’s been so busy this winter.
“He just hasn’t had time to do it,” she said. Ottmar is a school counselor at West High School and helps students prepare for college. She pushes students to get their FAFSA applications in as soon as possible but said that some students may be delaying college preparation this year.
West High School has had a 36% drop in FAFSA applications. Only 70 graduating seniors had submitted an application by Jan. 8, compared to 109 the year prior.
At East High School submitted FAFSA applications have dropped by almost one-fifth.
Delaying college
Ottmar has heard from more students who have decided to take a gap year after high school.
She said there are also a few more students going into the military after graduation compared to most years.
Andrew Vander Linden, a school counselor at East High School, said students may delay going to college because they don’t want to take online classes or miss out on experiences that have been put on hold due to the pandemic.
“I think kids are waiting to see if the world returns to normal,” he said.
He said the decline shows that fewer students may be attending college in the fall, something colleges are worried about after a year of financial losses due to the pandemic.
The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released a report in December that shows fewer high school graduates went to college immediately after high school last fall — declining by 22% compared to 2019 graduates.
There’s been a rise in students at Bethany Lutheran College taking time off from school because of the pandemic. Jeff Lemke, Bethany’s vice president of admissions and marketing, said more students are taking a semester or year off from school because they don’t want to miss college experiences that aren’t available now.
Bethany has had a record year for applications and student enrollment, which Lemke said may be because the school is able to be more open than others. Being a small private school, Bethany has been able to offer an in-person option for all classes and has resumed activities such as band class because students are able to be socially distant.
Left behind
There has been a decrease in lower-income students applying to and attending Bethany Lutheran College than in previous years, according to Lemke. This worries Lemke, who said the decrease could be due to issues with technology accessibility and also not having the in-person support from school counselors as students consider their future.
Rich Aune, dean of admissions at Gustavus Adolphus College, said there is great concern in ensuring first-generation and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, people of color) students are filling out FAFSA applications. He said with distance learning it can be harder for high school staff to make connections with students who may need guidance. Some may also be delaying their higher education plans because they need to support their families.
Aune said there is a push in higher education to get these students to fill out the FAFSA forms and ensure students aren’t getting left behind because of the pandemic.
“The FAFSA is one of the most important keys to access in higher education,” he said.
East High School typically has a day in October where graduating seniors can work on college applications and resources. They can ask questions and receive help from school counselors.
Vander Linden usually has about 170 students from the graduating class attend the workshop. He often helps students work through their FAFSA applications. Because classes were being held in a hybrid format in October and some students were learning from home, Vander Linden saw far fewer students in the fall. Fewer than 100 students attended the workshop.
Being at home and not having that designated day to work on college material may make it harder to complete.
Aune said some students may also be waiting to turn their college material in because they want to know what the academic year will look like before applying.
School counselors have expanded resources and are continuing to help students in any way they can. They often meet with students virtually to answer questions and work on forms.
Ottmar created a website of resources for graduating students at West to help them navigate these materials at home. An entire tab is dedicated to financial aid resources such as the FAFSA.
A challenge that comes from distance learning is that some students may be hard to connect with. Normally if a student is unresponsive, Vander Linden can visit them in class. With students at home, some may stop responding to messages and disappear for days, even weeks.
Ottmar has heard of similar experiences from other school counselors. A big factor is the school’s learning model and how much in-person access counselors have to students.
Counselors are still meeting with students virtually and continue supporting them in any way they can.
“Accessibility hasn’t changed,” Vander Linden said. “We are still here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.